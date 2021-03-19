NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,369 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.24.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $199.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,649. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $209.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.96.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

