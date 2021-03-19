Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Paylocity by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 121,989 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 729,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 72,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Paylocity by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.49. 4,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.82, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCTY. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.