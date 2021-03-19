Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 180,120 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180,120 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.39. 304,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,954,607. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

