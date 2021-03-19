Oak Associates Ltd. OH Trims Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 98,600 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in NetApp were worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 21,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,688. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $72.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

