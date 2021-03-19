OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) and Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Head-To-Head Survey

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) and Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OrganiGram and Athersys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrganiGram -207.26% -10.00% -7.14% Athersys N/A -176.56% -112.67%

OrganiGram has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athersys has a beta of -1.54, indicating that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OrganiGram and Athersys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrganiGram $64.61 million 13.80 -$101.29 million ($0.08) -48.00 Athersys $5.63 million 63.56 -$44.58 million ($0.29) -6.24

Athersys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OrganiGram. OrganiGram is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athersys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of OrganiGram shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Athersys shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Athersys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OrganiGram and Athersys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrganiGram 1 8 4 0 2.23 Athersys 0 0 4 0 3.00

OrganiGram currently has a consensus price target of $4.06, indicating a potential upside of 5.64%. Athersys has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 397.24%. Given Athersys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athersys is more favorable than OrganiGram.

Summary

Athersys beats OrganiGram on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co., ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market. The company also engages in the wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis derivative based products to retailers and wholesalers for adult-use recreational cannabis. It sells its products through online, as well as telephone channels. Organigram Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The company's lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from neurological damage from an ischemic stroke, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of patients with acute myocardial infarction, and has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients, including those suffering from serious conditions with unmet medical needs. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and ophthalmological indications, as well as for the treatment of liver, kidney, pancreas, and intestinal tissue diseases; and the University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

