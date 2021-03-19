Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 0.1% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,814 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,445,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,044. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $62.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56.

