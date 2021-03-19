Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%.

Shares of DTIL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 11,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,241. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $575.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $105,541.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,967,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,321,900.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $133,209.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,863,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,607,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,443 shares of company stock valued at $929,249. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTIL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

