Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%.

Shares of DTIL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 11,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,241. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $575.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $105,541.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,967,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,321,900.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $133,209.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,863,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,607,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,443 shares of company stock valued at $929,249. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTIL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?

Earnings History for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit