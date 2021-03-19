Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Issues Earnings Results

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PROG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,143. Progenity has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28.

Get Progenity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PROG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Progenity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.