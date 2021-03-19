Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 25,864 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,864 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average is $86.49. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

