QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.