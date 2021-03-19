Reviewing AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Baltic International USA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.71 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -8.25 Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Baltic International USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA has a beta of 41.27, indicating that its share price is 4,027% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Baltic International USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50% Baltic International USA N/A N/A -849.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AgroFresh Solutions and Baltic International USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 109.24%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

