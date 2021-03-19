Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHLAF. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Schindler from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Schindler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Commerzbank began coverage on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a reduce rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $290.20 on Tuesday. Schindler has a 1 year low of $201.35 and a 1 year high of $293.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.80.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

