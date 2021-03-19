Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Semtech stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,931,458.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at $966,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $230,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,289 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

