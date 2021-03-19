Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. Semtech’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.02, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,112 shares of company stock worth $5,357,289. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

