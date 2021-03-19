Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Decreases By 21.4%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 11th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 18,300 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,394 shares in the company, valued at $365,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 3,050 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,299.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,703 shares of company stock worth $2,357,349. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

BGFV opened at $15.82 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $347.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.