Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Drops By 22.5%

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the February 11th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCIF opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

