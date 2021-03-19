Short Interest in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Increases By 22.8%

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 11th total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS stock opened at $255.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.58. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $270.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.80.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.