SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Gap Up to $21.70

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.70 ($0.28), but opened at GBX 22.55 ($0.29). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 21.62 ($0.28), with a volume of 1,761,137 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on SolGold from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of £432.45 million and a PE ratio of -23.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.93.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

