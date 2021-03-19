Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

