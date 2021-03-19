Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

STLA has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Stellantis to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3813 per share. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

