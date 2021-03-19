Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.08

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 114295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

