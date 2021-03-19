Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sells 43,774 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54.

On Thursday, January 21st, Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $3,316,318.24.

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.97. 2,497,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,718. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Robert W. Baird cut Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,916.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 175,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

