Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 11th total of 205,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 473,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:SPNV opened at $10.47 on Friday. Supernova Partners Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.29% of Supernova Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, DC, District of Columbia.

