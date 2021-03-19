Synairgen (LON:SNG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $173.75

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.75 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 174.88 ($2.28). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.25), with a volume of 734,253 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £343.85 million and a P/E ratio of -33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.79.

Synairgen Company Profile (LON:SNG)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

