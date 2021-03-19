TD Securities Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $41.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $39.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of GFL opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after buying an additional 911,541 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 18.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.