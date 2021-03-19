Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TLSYY opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Telstra has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

