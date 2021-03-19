Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
TLSYY opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Telstra has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95.
