Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Get Tesco alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSCDY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesco (TSCDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.