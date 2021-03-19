The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,820 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,562.31 ($20.41).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,298.20 ($16.96) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,264.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,373.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The stock has a market cap of £65.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders have purchased 37,238 shares of company stock worth $51,229,235 over the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

