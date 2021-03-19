The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €219.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €184.00 ($216.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €199.38 ($234.56).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €223.05 ($262.41) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €198.18 ($233.15). The company has a 50 day moving average of €174.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €152.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

