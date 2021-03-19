The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to Neutral

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Subaru has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Subaru will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

