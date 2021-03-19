The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to Neutral

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Subaru has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.
