The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ LSXMB opened at $45.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $47.42.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

