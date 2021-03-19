The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ LSXMB opened at $45.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $47.42.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.