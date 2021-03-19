Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) is University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s 4th Largest Position

University of Notre Dame DU Lac lessened its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,903 shares during the quarter. Trupanion accounts for about 4.2% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $15,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $25,439.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,121.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $9,775,897.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,146 shares in the company, valued at $45,613,676.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,142 shares of company stock worth $17,140,899 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.93. 16,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,525. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average is $96.08. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,992.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

