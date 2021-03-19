UBS Group Reiterates “€623.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

UBS Group set a €623.00 ($732.94) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €560.00 ($658.82) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €539.13 ($634.26).

EPA MC opened at €566.30 ($666.24) on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($306.53). The business’s fifty day moving average is €529.20 and its 200 day moving average is €474.00.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

