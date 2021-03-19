University of Notre Dame DU Lac Buys 8,682 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Post comprises about 3.1% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Post were worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Post by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Post by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Post by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,467. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,457.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.