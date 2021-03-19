USDK (USDK) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.75 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.75 million and approximately $200.36 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.02 or 0.00454176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00065496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00143620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.00657060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00075886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

