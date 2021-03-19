Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 11th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,627. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 174.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 484,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Usio in the fourth quarter valued at $2,171,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $6.00 on Friday. Usio has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $148.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

