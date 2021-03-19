Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $118,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

