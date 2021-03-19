Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 206.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

