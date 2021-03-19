Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to post sales of $725.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $725.40 million. Vishay Intertechnology reported sales of $612.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424 over the last 90 days. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,007,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,604. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

