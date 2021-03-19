Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Releases Earnings Results

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.75, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 243.62% and a negative net margin of 661.57%.

NASDAQ VIVE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. Viveve Medical has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIVE shares. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

