Volkswagen’s (VWAGY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

