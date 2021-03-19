Warburg Research Analysts Give Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €87.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

COP opened at €70.30 ($82.71) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 46.47. Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €46.50 ($54.71) and a 52 week high of €85.40 ($100.47).

Compugroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology services for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

