Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 10,388 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$51.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,270. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.