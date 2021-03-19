Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. Welbilt reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,848,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,867. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.50 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

