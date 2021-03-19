Westchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

Westchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $916,000.

QELLU traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,194. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

