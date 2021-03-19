Wings Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Wings has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $49,583.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0746 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.02 or 0.00628745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00069212 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024264 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00034417 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.