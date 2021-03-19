Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Hits $1.63 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $410.69 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $270.62 or 0.00459665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.00452406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00065499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00065692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00142470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.61 or 0.00678760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00075548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,036,247 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

