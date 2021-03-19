Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report sales of $171.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.90 million to $178.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $162.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $671.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $683.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $670.43 million, with estimates ranging from $661.90 million to $682.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOMB. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,080,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,184. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 211,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 116,030 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after buying an additional 291,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.