Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $4.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

LEG stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. 3,236,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $59,200,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $53,251,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $50,894,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $22,440,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 398,194 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

