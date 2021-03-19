Zacks: Analysts Expect HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.66 Million

Analysts predict that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) will post sales of $451.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HUYA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $460.82 million. HUYA reported sales of $354.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that HUYA will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HUYA.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. CLSA lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.
NYSE HUYA opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.
About HUYA
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
Featured Story: What is a conference call?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.